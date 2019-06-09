Services
Wyckoff - Fred Stussi, Jr., 93, of Wyckoff, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Born in North Haledon, Fred lived in Wyckoff for over 60 years. He served in the US Navy Air Corp from 1944 to 1946. He was a district supervisor with NJ Bell when he retired in 1983. Fred is survived by his sons Fred and Michael and Paul Stussi, and his four grandchildren: Christopher, Melissa Ann, Madeline Rose and Michael Reese Stussi. He was predeceased by his wife Charlotte Stussi and his daughter Donna Stussi Greenwood. The Stussi family would like to acknowledge his friends and neighbors in Wyckoff for the past 60 years and express their extreme gratitude to all the nurses, aids and doctors from Valley Hospice for the excellent care. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory can be made to the Valley Hospice, 223 North Van Dien, Ridgewood, NJ 07450. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ.
