Freda Theressa Wilding-Steele



Born on July 22nd, 1942, in Orange County, Virginia, to Harriet Utley Cunningham and Rudolf R Martin, Terry was known by all as one of the sweetest and caring people that one could ever meet. Moving to Bergen County at the young age of one, Terry spent the entirety of her life making all those around her into better people around the county. Growing up in and graduating from Hawthorne High School, Terry soon furthered her education at both Farleigh-Dickinson and William-Paterson Universities. Terry then moved to Waldwick, NJ and married first to William Wilding in September of 1972 until his death in 2010, and then to the love of her life Leslie Sheringham Steele from July of 2011 until her graceful passing on the night of May 1st, 2020. A lover of both animals and people, Terry always had groups of both at her side. Terry was predeceased by both of her sons, Alan and David, and is survived by three grandchildren; Christian Wilding, Jennifer Wilding, and David Wilding. Terry is also survived by two stepchildren, Cynthia Steele and Eric Steele. Let us all aspire to be more like the person Terry was. A life celebration will be held in her memory when the current pandemic ceases its influence.









