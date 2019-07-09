|
Frederick Chilcote Conrad
Oradell - Conrad, Frederick Chilcote, 56, of Oradell, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. Loving son of Carol and the late Frederick Conrad. Devoted father of Christian and Sophia Conrad. Dear brother of Janice Ellis (John); Nancy Lembke (Michael); and Susan Conrad (Ken Reynolds). Cherished uncle to Jennifer (Brian); Juliann; Heidi (Ben); Michael (Sarah); Chandler; and Taylor. Beloved friend to so many wonderful and supportive friends. For many joyous years, Fred worked side by side with his dad in the water industry, eventually owning his own business. He was a lifelong member and dedicated servant at Church of the Savior in Paramus. Fred's passions included fishing, boating, cooking, and music, especially playing in the Praise Band. Visitation Friday from 4-8pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Rd., Oradell. Funeral service on Saturday, 10am at Church of the Savior, 643 Forest Ave., Paramus, all to meet at church. Interment to follow, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. For more information and to view Fred's tribute page please visit volkleber.com