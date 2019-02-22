Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wyckoff - Clauss, Frederick, age 96, passed away peacefully at his home in Wyckoff, NJ on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Born in Pforzheim, Germany, he grew up in Teaneck, NJ before leaving to serve in the US Army during WWII. He raised his family in Emerson, NJ before moving to Wyckoff twenty-five years ago. Fred was co-founder, former CEO and current Chairman of the Board of Reed-Lane, Inc., a pharmaceutical packaging company in Wayne, NJ. Fred was predeceased by his loving wife, Rita (nee DeMott) Clauss on February 4, 2008. Devoted father of Jeffrey F. Clauss of Sparta, NJ and Nancy Clauss Rettig of Wyckoff, loving grandfather of Maxwell, Alexander and Samuel Rettig and Fred, Tim and Charlie Clauss and beloved father-in-law of Mary Clauss and Robert Rettig. Fred is also survived by extended family, friends and countless business associates. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 5 - 9 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. A private cremation will be held.
