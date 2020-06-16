Frederick D. Mapes
Frederick D. Mapes

Ramsey - Frederick D. Mapes, 64, on June 15, 2020 of Ramsey, NJ. Beloved father of Danny Mapes and Christine Mapes. Loving son of Helen Mapes and the late Frederick Damon Mapes. Adored grandpa of Mia and "NaNa". Fred was a Master Carpenter, enjoyed the outdoors, loved nature and lived life to the fullest. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4-7 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey, NJ. A graveside service will be conducted on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11 AM at Union Cemetery in Ramsey, NJ. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
JUN
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
