Frederick Ernest Muller



Frederick Ernest Muller, age 89, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 20, 2020. Frederick (Bud) was born in Bayonne Hospital on February 23, 1931 to Lucy and Frederick Muller of Bayonne, New Jersey.



Bud graduated from Bayonne High School in 1950 and served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army from 1951- 1953 during the Korean War at Camp Hood, Texas and as an Instructor of Artillery at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He married the love of his life, Joan Woeckener, in 1954. They made their home in Pompton Plains, New Jersey and raised two loving daughters. He was employed as an Insurance Underwriter. He was an avid athlete and enjoyed swimming, sailing, golf, tennis, biking and hiking.



Bud was a member of the First Reformed Church, Pompton Plains, NJ and was an active member in the church choir for over 50 years. He was a devoted husband and father and servant of the Lord. He was loved by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife Joan, his daughter Amy Muller and his daughter Audrey and son-in-law Gary Nelson.



The family will welcome guests for visitation from 2-4pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home Thursday September 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Bud's life at First Reformed Church in Pompton Plains Saturday September 26, 2020 at 10am. Interment will be held privately by the family.









