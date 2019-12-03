Services
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:15 AM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle RC Church
Resources
Frederick H. VanDuyne Obituary
Frederick H. Van Duyne

Clifton - Frederick H. Van Duyne 90 of Clifton died peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019. Born and raised in Clifton, Fred resided in Ringwood before returning to Clifton 20 years ago. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Fred retired as a Vice President of Operations for Melrose Displays in Passaic were he worked over 40 years. He is a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Clifton and is a member of St. Philip the Apostle Council 11671 K of C. He was an avid outdoorsman in his earlier days and was able to repair anything needing fixing. Fred is survived by two daughters, April Kaklamanos RN of Beverly and Elizabeth "Betsy" Donka and husband, Mark of VT, by a son, Fred Van Duyne and wife, Carmen of Clifton by his companion, Rosemarie Carlee of Clifton, by five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is predeceased by three sisters, Margaret Delaney, Claire Waidner and Rita Reddington and by a son in law, Steve Kaklamanos. Funeral services will begin 9:15 AM Saturday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton with a 10AM Mass at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church. Burial will follow at Cresthaven Memorial Park. Visiting hours are Friday 4-8PM. allwoodfuneralhome.com
