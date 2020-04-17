|
Frederick "Fred" Harold Soka, 93, passed away peacefully at his home on April 14, 2020.
Fred grew up in Astoria, Queens along with his siblings. Fred was self-employed as a graphic artist and pursued his career with Bergen Graphic Arts. Fred served in the U.S. military in WWII earning three Department of the Army medals: Good Conduct, the Pacific Theatre and the WWII Victory medal. He was also awarded the Sharps Shooter's badge for Rifle, which he was very proud of.
Fred lived life to the fullest. He cherished every moment he could and embraced the happy moments of his life. Fred and his wife were married for 69 wonderful years. They had a passion for travelling and enrich their knowledge of different cultures and places around the world.
Fred was a loving father, husband, uncle, friend and mentor to many, sharing his wisdom and experiences to those who would need it and without question, give a helping hand to anyone. He was the life of the party, remembered as an avid story teller sharing his jokes to make others laugh. He was never at a loss for words with his charming personality.
His family and friends were kept close to his heart and would like to spend his favorite past times with them whether it was golf, fishing, bowling, playing cards or horse shoes. He also spent his down time gardening, carving decoy ducks, painting.
Fred is survived by his daughter Donna Cunningham and son-in-law, Greg Cunningham, many nieces, nephews and extended family. Fred was preceded by the death of his wife, Helen, in 2015; Fred is also preceded by his older brothers, Joe, Artie and Norman. They called themselves and remembered as the Brothers Four.
A service to celebrate Fred's life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to Church of the Savior-Lutheran, 643 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07436.