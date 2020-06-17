Frederick J Loeffler, Jr.



Loeffler, Frederick J Jr., passed away on June 16, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ to the late Frederick, Sr. and Leona Mae (Stephens) Loeffler, Frederick later resided in Pompton Lakes where he worked as a manufacturer for E.I. Dupont. Frederick is survived by his wife Virginia (Emmert), two sons, James Loeffler of Pompton Lakes and Mark Van Orden of Vernon. Four daughters, Lauren Wynn of Florida, Vicky Cerritelli of Dumont, Virginia Masters of West Milford, and Deborah Babb of Florida. Also surviving is one brother, Albert Loeffler, fourteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Visiting will be held at Richards Funeral Home, 4 Newark Pompton Turnpike in Riverdale on Friday June 19, 2020 from 2PM-4Pm with a prayer service starting at 3:30PM.









