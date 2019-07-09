Services
Frederick J. Schmeltz


1939 - 2019
Frederick J. Schmeltz Obituary
Frederick J. Schmeltz

Fair Lawn - Frederick J. Schmeltz, Navy Veteran, loving husband, and father, passed away at the age of 80 on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

Fred was born on May 8, 1939, raised in Saddle Brook and lived in Fair Lawn for 28 years. He served in the U.S. Navy, was a Fair Lawn Volunteer Fireman, worked for the Bergen County Sheriff's department, and retired from Continental Can.

Fred was a past President of the Blue Knights NJ Chapter #1. In 1998, he and his wife retired to Mesa, AZ. He enjoyed motorcycles, deep-sea fishing, traveling, lapidary and jewelry work, and had a passion for Native American art and collectibles. Fred was known for his quick wit and sense of humor; he was a kind and compassionate man and a friend to all.

He is predeceased by his parents, Fred and Louise, and his sons Christopher and David. He is survived by his loving wife Pamela, sister Carol, son Eric and wife Alicia, son Thomas and wife Laura, cherished grandchildren David, N'Sen, and CJ. A memorial service will follow.
