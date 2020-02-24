|
Frederick Joseph Zurofsky
Frederick Joseph Zurofsky, a lifelong resident of Northern New Jersey, died at home on February 16, 2020, his 85th birthday. Fred was an early pioneer in the computer field, serving as an engineer on the Apollo 1 flight simulator in 1967. His passion for computers -- and the possibilities he saw in them -- was the driving theme of his over 50 year career. From his early efforts to help develop software for the nascent personal computer industry, to his time teaching personal computing to end users, to his later work as a computer consultant for his firm, Computer User Services, Fred saw early and clearly the possibilities presented by technology and the personal computer for individuals and business. Intellectually curious from birth to his last day, Fred spent his later years travelling and exploring new cultures and landscapes and was working on a book of lifelong reflections at the time of his death.
Fred Zurofsky was born in 1935 to Anthony and Elena (Salik) Zurofsky. He was raised along with four siblings in Pompton Lakes, NJ and lived in Hackensack at the time of his death. He is survived by two sons, Adam Zurofsky of New York City, and Jeffrey Zurofsky of Ojai, California, as well as five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on March 11, 2020. Those wishing to attend should contact the family for details.