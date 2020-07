My deep condolences to Fred's family. He spoke with such love, pride and joy of his niece, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.



I worked with Fred at the ex parte office and then we kept in touch all these years after he retired. As everyone knows, he was generous, sweet, and had a great spirit. He was a total gentleman, too. He had this mischievous side that was very charming.

Fred will be always in my heart.

Elsa

Elsa I. Coll

Coworker