Frederick Mayo Cohen
Township of Washington - Frederick Mayo Cohen, 90, of the Township of Washington, NJ passed away on March 10, 2019. He was born on November 9, 1928, in New York City, NY, the son of Jean M. Cohen.
He was preceded in death by his mother, his first wife, Rhoda, and his second wife, Ruth Pauline "Pauli." He is survived by his three daughters, Beth Cohen and her spouse Shelley Wiley of Denver, Colorado, Leslie Cohen and her husband Richard Rosen of Brooklyn, NY, and Amy Susman and her husband Jeffrey of Closter, NJ. He is also survived by his stepson Jon Sablowsky and his wife Jackie of Montvale, NJ and stepdaughter Julie Brown and her husband Matthew of Harrington Park, NJ. Fred and Pauli had 15 grandchildren - Carly, Taylor, Michael, Amanda, Alison, Jamie, Cara, Bennett, Lara, Justin, Kyle, Reed, Kimberly, Evan and Kristen.
Fred had a successful career as a retail fashion executive. In retirement, he became a frequent participant in bridge tournaments, achieving the distinction of Life Master. He was an avid world traveler, an American history buff, and a Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Fred and Pauli loved to entertain and he was known as a generous and gracious host. Fred had a keen intellect, a voracious appetite and an appreciative laugh. More than anything else, Fred was a devoted husband and family man.
Funeral will be held at the Sanctuary of Abraham and Sarah at Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, NJ on Wednesday, March 13 at 11:30. Charitable donations can be made to Friends of the Township of Washington Public Library, 144 Woodfield Rd. Township of Washington, NJ 07676-4845. Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, Fair Lawn, NJ.