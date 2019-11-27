Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Frederick Mola Obituary
Frederick Mola

Hawthorne - Frederick Mola, age 79, of Hawthorne, succumbed to cancer on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019. Born in Butler, PA, Frederick resided in Fair Lawn before moving to Hawthorne over 59 years ago. He worked as a Diesel Truck Mechanic for over 49 years until his retirement from Penske in 2006. Frederick was an avid gardener in his "twilight years" and enjoyed tinkering with anything mechanical. He was a proud member of the NRA and was a long-time Teamster.

Frederick is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy "Dot" Mola (nee: Koning). Loving father of Dorothy (Suzy) Cheski Smith and her husband Bruce of St. Cloud, FL, Donna Hanlon of Sandy Hook, NJ, Debbie Mola Mickler and her husband Dana of St. Cloud, FL, and Fred Mola and his wife Jennifer of Franklin Lakes, NJ. Cherished brother of Michael Mola of Wanaque, NJ. Beloved brother-in-law of Karen (Kay) and Pat Cooney of Hawthorne. He will be sadly missed by eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. Frederick was predeceased by his brother, Richard Mola of Kingston, PA.

Friends may visit with the family at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 from 2-4pm and 7-9pm. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019 at 10:30am at the funeral home. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Jude , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
