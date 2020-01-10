Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Frederick Otto Beckmann


1932 - 2020
Frederick Otto Beckmann Obituary
Frederick Otto Beckmann

Cedar Grove - Frederick Otto Beckmann, 87, entered into eternal rest with our Lord of January 9, 2020, surrounded and supported by his loving family.

He was born and spent his childhood in Leona, NJ and moved to Cedar Grove once he was married. He is the beloved husband of the late Anna Mae Beckmann Lesko and the beloved son of Margaret Thoma and Frederick John Beckmann of Mahwah, NJ.

Frederick is survived by his loving daughter Linda and her husband Garry, his treasured sons; Frederick John and his wife, Mary Ann, and son Daniel; cherished grandchildren, Christina and her husband Adam, Thomas and Francine. He is also survived by his wonderful sister, Marion Jacobs and many nieces and nephews.

Fred will be remembered for teaching us how to love and appreciate God's creations. He loved the outdoors and the creatures that bounded around his home in Cedar Grove and in the Poconos. He was also a Master Gardener and participated in the Essex County Master Gardener's program. He took pride in his own landscaping and beautifying his home. Fred was devout in his faith to God and his Church. He was a member of St John the Baptist Orthodox Church in Passaic, N.J. where he was a past Trustee and also helped in beautifying the grounds of the church.

His professional life consisted of graduating from New Jersey Institute of Technology with a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering. He spent his life in engineering sales and retired from E.I. Associates as an Assistant Vice President of Sales engaged in multimillion dollar projects for major pharmaceutical and research firms.

Visiting will be held Monday morning, January 13, 2020 from 10:30 am to 12:00 noon at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton immediately followed by the funeral service. Interment to follow at East Ridgelawn Cemetery, Clifton. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to St. John R.O. Church, 170 Lexington Avenue, Passaic, NJ 07055 or Alzheimers New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, Suite 103, Roseland, New Jersey 07078. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.
