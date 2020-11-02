1/
Frederick Petermann
1929 - 2020
Frederick Petermann

Rutherford - Frederick Petermann, age 91, of Rutherford, N.J., passed away peacefully Saturday, October 31, 2020. He was born May 12, 1929 in Wilkes Barre, Pa. He moved to New York City as a young boy and graduated from Stuyvesant High School in 1944. Fred attended The City College of NY and served in the army for two years during the Korean War. He practiced as a CPA for over 50 years and was a partner at Conroy, Smith & Co. and later at PKF O'Connor Davies.

Fred was predeceased by his mother, Augusta Stengl, and stepfather Frank Stengl. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ann Petermann (nee Lovell); son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Theresa Petermann; daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Andrew Thielen; granddaughters Dana and Emily Petermann and grandson Zachary Thielen.

Fred enjoyed the opera and symphony, bicycle riding, walking in the park, crossword puzzles and reading.

Funeral Private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory may be made to the Central Park Conservancy at Centralparknyc.org and clicking on Tribute giving.

Visit calhounmania.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
