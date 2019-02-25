|
|
Frederick R. Burbank
Pompton Plains - Frederick R. Burbank, 70, a longtime resident of Pompton Plains, died Saturday, February 23, 2019 after a brief illness.
Born in Brooklyn, Fred was one of two sons born to Harry and Jean Burbank. Raised in Belleville, he was educated there before going on to earn his degree from the New Jersey Institute of Technology, and went on to a long career as an engineer.
While frequenting Gus's Tavern in Clifton, he met the owners' daughter, Irene Gusciora. Six months after their first date, Fred and Irene married, and happily settled in Pompton Plains 41 years ago.
Fred was a lover of all animals, and his greatest passion was volunteering at the Pequannock Animal Shelter. He will be greatly missed by the pets and staff there.
Fred also loved to fish, and he could often be found on the banks of Pequannock's own Woodland Lake. He and Irene also loved to spend their free time sailing.
Fred is lovingly survived by his wife of 43 years, Irene; his brother, Harry Burbank; his sisters-in-law, Bernadette Harrington, and Pat Smilon and her husband Bob; as well as many loving nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held Tuesday from 4-8 pm at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains. A remembrance service will be held at 7:30 pm to conclude the visitation period. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pequannock Township Animal Shelter, 11 Washington Street, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444 in Fred's memory would be greatly appreciated.