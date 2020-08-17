Frederick S. Drescher Sr.



Closter - Frederick S. Drescher Sr., 74, passed away on August 15, 2020. A life-long resident of Demarest and Closter, NJ. Born in Englewood to Stewart and Marjorie Drescher.



The greatest joy for Fred was to be surrounded by his family. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 47 years, Mary Jeanne (nee Huslinger). His pride and joy, Frederick S. Jr and wife Dawn; the apple of his eye, Lindsay Bunt and husband Walter; as well as, his treasured late daughter Courtney. He was overjoyed with the birth of his first grandchild Christian, followed by Lucas and Juliana. He was big brother to Rick and wife Eleanor, as well as, his late sister Beverly.



Fred was blessed in life to be the uncle to many nieces and nephews, as well as, their children, whom held their uncle very dear to their hearts. Loved son-n-law of the late Robert and Eileen Huslinger.



Fred had a tremendous amount of accomplishments in his lifetime. He was a 50 year active life member of the Demarest Volunteer Fire Department, in which he served as past President and Ex-Chief during his tenure. He was a proud member of the NJ State Firemen's Exempt Association. As an Army veteran he served 4 years, 2 of which were during active war time.



The world lovingly referred to him as Big Fred. He worked hard carrying on his father's legacy by running the family business Stewart Drescher & Son, Inc., as a Third-Generation plumber, along-side his sister. Big Fred carried on this tradition by mentoring "Junior" aka lil' Fred into a Fourth-Generation plumber.



Visitation will be held this Friday August 21, 2020 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Moritz Funeral Home, Closter, NJ



During the visitation on Friday evening, the Demarest Volunteer Fire Department will hold a Firemen's Service at 8 pm.



Funeral Service is Saturday 10 am at the funeral home, with a Firemen's procession to his final resting place at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ.



Masks will be required for all services and cannot be provided.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donation to the Demarest Volunteer Fire Department or the Demarest Volunteer Ambulance Corps.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store