Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of Saint Mary
Rutherford., NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Gusciora
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick T. Gusciora


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frederick T. Gusciora Obituary
Frederick T. Gusciora

Rutherford - Frederick Thomas Gusciora

Loved by All

Frederick T. Gusciora, 88, passed peacefully on Thursday,

May 30, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He is now joyfully reunited with

the love of his life, his wife Joan, who predeceased him in 2011.

Born in 1930 in Garfield, NJ, Fred had a zest for life. He was a graduate of

Garfield High School and Paterson State Teachers College (now William

Paterson University). He served during the Korean War as Air Force Staff

Sergeant, stationed in Chandler, Arizona. Fred's first career was for 35 ½ years as

a teacher in Newark, NJ. He began his second career in 1993 as an Investigator

for the State of New Jersey, Division of Taxation, which he enjoyed for 22 years.

He was always active and made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed good times with his extended family and countless friends. He will be greatly missed by all.

Frederick is survived by his devoted children Sandra (David) and Edward

(Elyse) and his loving grandchildren Daniel (April), Andrew, Scott, and Jillian.

Family will receive friends June 4, 2019 Tuesday 2-4pm & 7-9pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave, Rutherford.

Funeral Wednesday 9:30am from Funeral Home for 10:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford.

Interment in Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton.

Visit calhounmania.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now