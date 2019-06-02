|
|
Frederick T. Gusciora
Rutherford - Frederick Thomas Gusciora
Loved by All
Frederick T. Gusciora, 88, passed peacefully on Thursday,
May 30, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. He is now joyfully reunited with
the love of his life, his wife Joan, who predeceased him in 2011.
Born in 1930 in Garfield, NJ, Fred had a zest for life. He was a graduate of
Garfield High School and Paterson State Teachers College (now William
Paterson University). He served during the Korean War as Air Force Staff
Sergeant, stationed in Chandler, Arizona. Fred's first career was for 35 ½ years as
a teacher in Newark, NJ. He began his second career in 1993 as an Investigator
for the State of New Jersey, Division of Taxation, which he enjoyed for 22 years.
He was always active and made friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed good times with his extended family and countless friends. He will be greatly missed by all.
Frederick is survived by his devoted children Sandra (David) and Edward
(Elyse) and his loving grandchildren Daniel (April), Andrew, Scott, and Jillian.
Family will receive friends June 4, 2019 Tuesday 2-4pm & 7-9pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral Home, 19 Lincoln Ave, Rutherford.
Funeral Wednesday 9:30am from Funeral Home for 10:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in the Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford.
Interment in Crest Haven Memorial Park, Clifton.
Visit calhounmania.com