Fredrick Ortega, beloved husband of Edna Ortega (nee Lally) of Demarest NJ, and father of Donna Sacco, Denise Dalton, Karen Riedel, and Fredrick, Jr., passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 17, 2020.



Born in 1931, Fred was part of a generation that focused on hard work and entrepreneurship as a means to make a better life for his family. After being honorably discharged from the Marines, he began work at Maxwell House Coffee in Hoboken, where he worked for 40 years before retiring and was one of the final employees to work in the plant before it closed in 1992. During those years, he also worked as a barber and ran a successful house painting business.



Moving from Hoboken to Demarest in 1971 gave Fred an opportunity to start a backyard vegetable garden, which he tended with love and care throughout most of his retired years. He enjoyed the bounty this garden provided to his family, although no one could think of enough ways to cook the many zucchini that the garden produced. He also volunteered on the Demarest Police Force as a reserve officer and spent many an evening shift on patrol in his community.



Fred loved his grandchildren and always had time to play with them and listen to their stories. His time with them was full of warmth and humor. He treasured the accomplishments of his granddaughters Emily Dalton, Isabel Ortega, and Sophia Ortega and his grandsons Stephen Sacco and Will Ortega. In his later years, he was charmed and entertained by his great-grandson, Logan Sacco.



Fred is also survived by the spouses of his children, John Dalton, Joe Sacco, Michelle DuSold, and Bill Riedel, as well as his sisters Irene Cheplic and Anna Crincoli.



The family held a private burial service









