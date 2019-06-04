|
|
Frieda C. Palmieri
Teaneck - Palmieri, Frieda C. (nee DeEmilia), 94, of Teaneck, formerly of the Bronx, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on Saturday, June 1st, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Armando "Terro" Palmieri. Beloved mother of Anthony Palmieri; Canice and her husband Michael Lindsay; Armando and his wife Catherine Palmieri; Idina and her husband Rick Merz; pre-deceased by Frank and his wife Dianne Palmieri. Cherished grandmother of Rex Palmieri; Rick Jr. (Beth) Merz; Sam Palmieri; Stephanie (Brad) Matson; Kaitlyn (Gary) Super; Allyson Lindsay; Nick (Shannon) Palmieri; Spencer (Bianca) Palmieri; Natalie Lindsay; Henry Palmieri; Dillon Palmieri; Adriana Palmieri; Cleo Palmieri; Oliver Palmieri; and nine great-grandchildren. Frieda's life was her family, and she will be truly loved and missed by all. Visitation Thursday from 5-9pm at the Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck. Funeral service from the funeral home Friday, 10:30am, then to St. Joseph RCC, Bogota, for a 12pm Mass of Christian Burial. Interment to follow, George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. For more information and to view Frieda's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com