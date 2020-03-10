|
Frieda Morena (nee Speckhardt)
Fort Lee - Frieda Morena (nee Speckhardt) 94, of Fort Lee, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020. Born in Jersey City to the late Henry and Frieda Speckhardt. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Morena. Devoted mother of Jacqueline Abbatiello and her husband Anthony and Joseph Morena, Jr. and his wife Nancy. Loving grandmother of Thomas, Vincent, Anthony and Melanie. Cherished great grandmother of Kaia, Angelina, Vincenza, Dane and Rosanna.
The family would like to thank Nancy for the continuous care shown to her mother-in-law. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, March 13th at 8:15 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Aloysius R.C. Church Jersey City at 10 AM. Interment following at Holy Name Cemetery, Jersey City. Visitation Thursday, March 12th from 5-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. CostaMemorialHome.com