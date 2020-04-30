Frieda Neudert



Pompton Plains - Frieda Neudert, 94, of Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Plains, formerly a longtime resident of Fair Lawn, passed away on April 17, 2020.



Born and raised in the Ukraine, Frieda came to the United States in the early 1950's with her husband, Adolf Neudert and their only son, Roland. The family settled in Fair Lawn where they would remain for many years.



Frieda is survived by her sisters, Olga Aulbach and Wally Morris, her granddaughters, Allison and Laurie, as well as a niece & seven nephews.. She was predeceased by her husband and son. Due to current restrictions, funeral services were private. Arrangements by M. John Scanlan Funeral Home, Pompton Plains.









