Fritz Wilhelm Reisgies Obituary
Longtime resident of Alpine, NJ and U.S. Air Force veteran, passed away on April 27, 2020 from complications of COVID-19. Born December 14, 1932 in Essen, Germany, "Bill" was a talented artist and craftsman known for his sharp intelligence and curious mind. He spent his long career as a master jeweler and goldsmith at companies including Tiffany and David Webb, and personally designed and handcrafted one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces for multitudes of friends and family. A lover of classical music and opera, one of his greatest pleasures in his later years was listening to live broadcasts from the Met on WQXR. Survived by daughters Christina, Stephanie, and Teresa, their mother Anna, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He will be remembered for his humor, generosity, and deep appreciation for the simple things in life. He will be sorely missed.
