1/
Gabriel Aboyoun
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gabriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gabriel Aboyoun

Aboyoun, Gabriel age 60 of Towaco at rest in Paterson on August 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Mayra (nee Cisneros) Aboyoun of Towaco. Loving father of Gabriel Aboyoun, Jr. of Towaco and Adriana Aboyoun of Towaco. Dear step-father of Thomas Sansone of Towaco. Brother of the late Albert Aboyoun. Uncle of Albert, III and Joseph. Son-in-law of Martha and Mauricio. Born in Paterson, he lived in Paterson for most of his life before moving to Towaco. He was an Assistant Chief for the Paterson Fire Department, Paterson for many years. He graduated Don Bosco Tech, Paterson in 1978. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Saturday at 11:15 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. John's Cathedral, Paterson at 12:00 PM. Cremation is private at the request of the family. Friends may visit Friday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral
11:15 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. John's Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Festa Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved