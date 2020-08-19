Gabriel Aboyoun
Aboyoun, Gabriel age 60 of Towaco at rest in Paterson on August 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Mayra (nee Cisneros) Aboyoun of Towaco. Loving father of Gabriel Aboyoun, Jr. of Towaco and Adriana Aboyoun of Towaco. Dear step-father of Thomas Sansone of Towaco. Brother of the late Albert Aboyoun. Uncle of Albert, III and Joseph. Son-in-law of Martha and Mauricio. Born in Paterson, he lived in Paterson for most of his life before moving to Towaco. He was an Assistant Chief for the Paterson Fire Department, Paterson for many years. He graduated Don Bosco Tech, Paterson in 1978. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Saturday at 11:15 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. John's Cathedral, Paterson at 12:00 PM. Cremation is private at the request of the family. Friends may visit Friday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com
.