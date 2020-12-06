Gabriel J. Perrelli
Lodi - PERRELLI, Gabriel J., of Lodi, passed away on December 3, 2020 at the age of 90. Gabriel was born and raised in Lodi and was a proud graduate of the Lodi High School class of 1948. Gabriel joined The National Guard of New Jersey in 1947 and remained enlisted until 1956 when he was honorably discharged. In 1954 he married his sweetheart Dolores. Gabriel was employed by NJ Bell Telephone Company for 39 years. He was an active parishioner of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Garfield where he was honored as Steward of the Month in July 2000, was a member of the choir, Food Pantry, and Feast Committee. He was also a member of the Garfield Seniors, AARP, the Pioneer Club, and IBEW Local 827. Gabriel built his own home and could fix anything, he was a master craftsman. He was a great historian and a proud Italian American who loved his wife's cooking and spending time with his family and friends. Beloved and devoted husband of 65 years to Dolores (nee Zammit) who passed away on January 11, 2020. Dear father of four loving children, Judith Treanor (late husband Francis in 2003) of East Hanover, Susan Perrelli of Lodi, Gabriel Perrelli Jr. and wife Valentina of Kinnelon and Maria Nunberg and husband Bryan of Park Ridge. Cherished grandfather of Brian, Lauren and husband Lou, Katelyn, Grant, Nikolina, Joseph and Charlotte. Great grandfather of Louis III and Lilliana. Predeceased by his parents, Gerard and Theresa Perrelli, a son, Robert in 1958, and five siblings, Leonard, Gerard, Frank, Gloria Martin, and Marie. Loving uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, and caring friend to many especially those at OLMV. A mass at OLMV and all services were privately held. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers the family will accept donations to Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church. The Perrelli family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences visit aloiafuneral.com