Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Resources
More Obituaries for Gabriel Bernardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gabriel Joseph Bernardo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gabriel Joseph Bernardo Obituary
Bernardo, Gabriel Joseph age 85 of Haledon at rest in Paramus on April 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Henrietta (nee Fusco) Bernardo. Loving father of Joseph Bernardo and his wife Sandra of Wayne. Adoring grandfather (Pa-Pa) of Annarose, Jacqueline, and Joseph Bernardo. Dear brother of Joanne VanSickle and the late Michael Bernardo. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, he lived in Haledon for most of his life. He was the Owner of the Haledon Music Center, Haledon for over 40 years. Mr. Bernardo was an acclaimed drummer and percussionist. As a young man, he received many awards such as NJ All state band for percussion. Upon high school graduation Mr. Bernardo was drafted into the 75th Army Band and followed his music career performing for soldiers all over the world. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, is in charge of arrangements. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gabriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -