Bernardo, Gabriel Joseph age 85 of Haledon at rest in Paramus on April 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Henrietta (nee Fusco) Bernardo. Loving father of Joseph Bernardo and his wife Sandra of Wayne. Adoring grandfather (Pa-Pa) of Annarose, Jacqueline, and Joseph Bernardo. Dear brother of Joanne VanSickle and the late Michael Bernardo. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, he lived in Haledon for most of his life. He was the Owner of the Haledon Music Center, Haledon for over 40 years. Mr. Bernardo was an acclaimed drummer and percussionist. As a young man, he received many awards such as NJ All state band for percussion. Upon high school graduation Mr. Bernardo was drafted into the 75th Army Band and followed his music career performing for soldiers all over the world. Out of respect and concern for public health and safety and the current mandate of social distancing, all funeral services will be private. Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, is in charge of arrangements. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.