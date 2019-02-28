|
|
Gabriel "Gabe" Musella
Wood Ridge - MUSELLA, Gabriel "Gabe", 92, of Wood Ridge, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Born in Naples, Italy, Gabe came to the United States in 1960 settling in Wood Ridge, where he's lived the past
59 years. Prior to his retirement in 1990, Gabe was a laborer and mason for Joseph L. Muscarelle, Inc., in Maywood for 30 years. He was also a member of the Laborers Union, Local 3, in Passaic. He was a parishioner of the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood Ridge, a member of the Wood Ridge Knights of Columbus, St. Anthony's Council 11585, a member of the Wood Ridge Contemporary Club, where he enjoyed running the annual picnic and Halloween Party. Gabe also enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking, and spending tome with his grandchildren at LBI. He also authored an autobiography at the age of 84, titled the Odyssey of Gabriel. Gabe was the beloved husband of Angelina "Lee" (nee Mancuso), devoted father of Mark K. Musella, and his wife Audrey, of Wood Ridge, and Andrew Musella, and his wife Giselle, of Middletown, loving grandfather of Gabriel, Michael, Sophia, and Mark, son of the late Tarquino and Anna (nee Di Scala) Musella, and dear brother of Leapoldina, and the late Frances, Flora, Lucy, Ceserina, and Nicholas. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Saturday, 9:30 AM from the Kohler Funeral Home, 280 Hackensack Street, Wood Ridge, and 10:00 AM at the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady in Wood Ridge. Interment, St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. Visiting Friday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, in memory of Garbiel "Gabe" Musella, would be appreciated.