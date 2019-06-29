|
Gabriel Muth
Fort Lee - Gabriel Muth, 43, son of John and Ornella Muth passed away June 14th, 2019 on a business trip. Gabriel was born in Ales, (Gard) France. He grew up in Ridgewood, New Jersey and graduated from RHS class of 1993.
Gabriel received his Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from William Paterson College of New Jersey. Gabriel was inducted into the National Honor Society in the Computing Sciences( Upsilon Pi Epsilon ), on November 9, 2000. While in college he worked as an artist creating custom designs where his talent for intricate fractal and geometric patterns was unparalleled. After graduating Gabe began working as a Programmer/Analyst for GAL Manufacturing Corporation in NYC, where he remained for the entirety of his career. Gabe was incredibly talented at designing and efficiently building effective software solutions. Coming from a family of artists, Gabe was an artist in his own right, developing beautifully creative software that benefited the company he devoted 15 years of his life to. His work took him to India and trade conventions in California. His contributions were many, and their value to the company were lasting and significant. A piece of Gabe is in and on every GAL package that is shipped across the world. Along with his sharp creative mind, Gabe exhibited great caring and softness towards his colleagues. Those who worked with Gabe admired and respected his intellect and appreciated his desire to help them solve their work challenges. It was both of these attributes along with his ability to work ceaselessly that made Gabe appreciated by all who worked with him. As one of Gabe's former managers so eloquently said, "To put it simply, (he was) a true genius - who will be missed." When he wasn't working, he was out pushing his physical limits with his favorite activities; mountain biking, rock climbing, hiking and snowboarding. The outdoors gave joy and balance to his life. Gabe is survived by his parents, John and Ornella Muth of Cape May NJ, his sister Vivienne Muldoon and her husband Michael Muldoon, his nephews Michael and Sean Muldoon of Ridgewood, his sister Arielle Linder, her husband David Lindner and his nephew Alfred Lindner of Greenville, South Carolina. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, and cousins in the USA and Europe, and by friends and colleagues from around the world. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Nino and Anna Del Duca and by his paternal grandparents, William and Laura Muth. A Memorial Gathering will be held on Saturday June 29th from 12:30 - 3:00 PM at Feeney Funeral Home, 232 Franklin Ave., Ridgewood. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Gabriel's memory to maintain the trails he loved to hike and mountain bike on, via the New York New Jersey Trail Conference: https://www.nynjtc.org/donate
