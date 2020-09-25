Gabriel P. Marra
Township of Washington - MARRA, Gabriel P., 91, of Township of Washington, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020. Gabriel is survived by his beloved children Gabriel L. and his wife Diane and Laura Marra-Saillen and her husband Jean-Michel; his grandchildren Jennifer Marra-Aschenbrand and her husband David; Melody-Anne Pagan and her husband Leonard; and Sienna, Olivia, and Hunter Saillen; as well as his great grandchildren Benjamin and Cameron Aschenbrand and Blazer Pagan; and his dearest cousin Alice Gereghty. He is predeceased by his dear wife Sondra, his son Jeffrey, and his brothers Michael and Joseph.
Gabriel's life was marked by his faith, love of family, and music—not to mention his humble but hilarious sense of humor. He was always the happiest guy in the room. He was a 3rd Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus, an active volunteer for the American Legion, and an usher for his church.
His kind wit and generosity of spirit were recognized when, in 1992, he was named Citizen of the Year by the Greater Pascack Valley Chamber of Commerce and the NJ General Assembly, for his service and commitment to the community.
Obtaining both a Bachelor's and Master's degree from Manhattan School of Music, Gabe played first trumpet with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra. He also taught music and performed with many famous musicians over the years.
Coming from generations of hair designers, Gabe took over Marra's Hair Designers, which was pivotal to the community for multiple generations. His staff remember him as a mentor both professionally and personally. Gabe was also an officer of the Bergen County Hairdressers & Cosmetology Association and judged professional hair-dressing competitions throughout the tri-state area.
The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Sunday September 27th and Monday, September 28th from 6-9pm both days. A Mass celebrating Gabriel's life and faith will be held at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church on Tuesday, September 29th at 10 a.m. followed by an internment at Westwood Cemetery, Westwood, NJ. Memorial contributions can be made in his name to the American Legion Post 162, Hillsdale, NJ, or the charity of your choice
He shared the music in his heart and inspired us all. We're sure he's singing to Sondra. Rest in peace, Jazz Man. Becker-funeralhome.com