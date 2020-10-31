Gaetana "Tina" Duff
Garfield - DUFF, Gaetana "Tina" (nee Alu), age 95, a lifelong resident of Garfield, on October 30, 2020. Tina worked 21 years as an administrative assistant with the Bergen County Superintendent of Schools, Wood-Ridge retiring in 1989, she was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, a former member of the Rosary Society, past president of the OLMV TAMS, and a former member of the Daughters of Mary, and she was a member and past president of the Garfield AARP. She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 68 years, William W. in 2018, and two siblings, Josephine Pilato and Anthony Alu. Tina is survived by two loving daughters, Joyce Yuppa and husband Jim, and Mary Ellen Saks and husband Dave, five adored grandchildren, Jaclyn Yuppa, Jamie and Jeff Stellato, Benjamin and Phillicia Saks, Jacob Saks, and Jordan Yuppa, and two cherished great-grandchildren, Theo Saks and Tyler Stellato. The Funeral Mass will be 11 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for the Wounded Warrior Project
. The Duff family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com