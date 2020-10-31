1/1
Gaetana "Tina" Duff
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gaetana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaetana "Tina" Duff

Garfield - DUFF, Gaetana "Tina" (nee Alu), age 95, a lifelong resident of Garfield, on October 30, 2020. Tina worked 21 years as an administrative assistant with the Bergen County Superintendent of Schools, Wood-Ridge retiring in 1989, she was a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, a former member of the Rosary Society, past president of the OLMV TAMS, and a former member of the Daughters of Mary, and she was a member and past president of the Garfield AARP. She is predeceased by her devoted husband of 68 years, William W. in 2018, and two siblings, Josephine Pilato and Anthony Alu. Tina is survived by two loving daughters, Joyce Yuppa and husband Jim, and Mary Ellen Saks and husband Dave, five adored grandchildren, Jaclyn Yuppa, Jamie and Jeff Stellato, Benjamin and Phillicia Saks, Jacob Saks, and Jordan Yuppa, and two cherished great-grandchildren, Theo Saks and Tyler Stellato. The Funeral Mass will be 11 am on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Entombment St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers the family is accepting donations for the Wounded Warrior Project. The Duff family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Aloia Funeral Home
180 Harrison Ave
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 340-7077
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Aloia Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved