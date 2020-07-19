1/1
Gaetana Gaglioti
1936 - 2020
Gaetana Gaglioti

Norwood - Gaetana Gaglioti (nee Tomas), 83, of Norwood, NJ, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Saverio. Devoted mother of Pietro Gaglioti of Park Ridge, Carmela Gaglioti of Wyckoff and Enrico Gaglioti and his wife Danielle of Ridgewood. Proud grandmother of Nicholas, Luca, Jillian and Alexandra. Dearest sister of Annunziata, Antonino, Domenica and Carmela.

Gaetana was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church in Norwood for 47 years. She was a kind and gentle soul who was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral arrangements were private.

Those who wish may make donations in Gaetana's memory to either:

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, www.mskcc.org,

Please indicate gift is honor of Gaetana Gaglioti

or

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjudes.org. St. Jude Memorial ID #12082078

www.pizzi funeralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
