Gaetano Anthony Carrubba
1951 - 2020
Gaetano Anthony Carrubba

Clifton - Gaetano Anthony Carrubba, 69, of Clifton passed away unexpectedly on December 1, 2020.

Born in Newark, Mr. Carrubba was a lifelong resident of Clifton. Prior to retiring, he had been employed as a Retail Merchandiser with Glass Gardens Inc./Shop Rite in Rochelle Park for forty-one years. He enjoyed playing golf but even more so, spending time with his five grandchildren.

Mr. Carrubba was predeceased by his parents, Paul Carrubba, Sr. and Rose (nee Giordano) Carrubba.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce (nee Arera) Carrubba, of Clifton; his three devoted sons: Michael Carrubba and his wife, Kimberly, of Little Falls, Joseph Carrubba and his wife, Ysabel, of Hewitt and Nicholas Carrubba of Clifton; by three dear siblings: Paul Carrubba, Jr. of Toms River, Anthony Carrubba of Toms River and Josephine Marabondo of Kenvil; by his five cherished grandchildren: Yazmine, Nacier, Dylan Rose, Dominic and Vincenzo and by many loving nieces and nephews.

Visiting will be Sunday from 2-6 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Avenue, Clifton. Funeral Monday 9:15 am from the funeral home and 10:00 am at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, 797 Valley Road, Clifton. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Please visit www.bizubquinlan.com for driving directions and online condolences to the family on the Tribute Wall section of the obituary. Face masks must be worn and social distancing apply for all visitation and services. Due to current restrictions on allowable numbers (50) inside the funeral home, it is requested that those attending the visitation be courteous by limiting their time inside in order to allow others the opportunity to pay their respects as well.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
DEC
6
Interment
Holy Cross Cemetery
DEC
7
Funeral
09:15 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
DEC
7
Funeral
10:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle RC Church
