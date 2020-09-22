Gaetano Di Iorio
Woodland Park - Gaetano Di Iorio, 89, passed away on September 20, 2020. He was born in Sulmona, Abruzzi, Italy on September 16, 1931 to the late Damiano and Gemma (DiLisio) Di Iorio. Gaetano was a textile union worker for many years before his retirement. He also enjoyed being a member of the Roma Sport Club in Paterson and the Societe D'Pacentro. Above all Gaetano loved gardening in his yard and spending time with his beloved family. Gaetano was the cherished husband of Melina (Pacelli) Di Iorio for 68 years; he was the treasured father of Damiano Di Iorio and his wife Debra of Totowa, Diana Vanacore of Kinnelon, Silvana Adipietro and companion Giovanni Guida of Wayne; and the adored grandfather of Damiano, Devin and Dana Di Iorio, Brianna and Santino Vanacore and Carl and Michael Adipietro. Gaetano is also survived by his brothers Antonio and Panfilo Di Iorio, his sister Maria Sangro and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son in law Carl Adipietro and his brothers Ilio, Vincenzo and Alberto Di Iorio. Visitation will be Thursday, September 24th from 4-8pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park. A funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, September 25th at 10am at Our Lady of Pompei Church, 70 Murray Ave., Paterson. Entombment will follow at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
