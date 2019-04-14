|
|
Gaetano John De Ceglie
- - Gaetano John De Ceglie, entered into eternal life with God and the Angels, the morning of April 12th, 2019. He was born in Jersey City, grew up in Hoboken and was raised in Cliffside Park, NJ. He is predeceased by his Parents, Victor and Maria, as well as his younger Brother, Louis. He is survived by his Wife Lynn, his devoted and loving Daughters Christine and Nicole, his Son-in-Law Michael Finkelday and his cherished Grandaughter, Alexis Lynn Nicole. He was an Active Member of the National Guard for approximately 7 years. He was employed by General Foods for over 25 years at Maxwell House (General Foods) in Hoboken and also in White Plains, NY where he created many patents with his thorough research leading to the creation of freeze-dried coffee. He was an active member of the Cliffside Park Elks Organization. He fought long and hard to stay with us but God intervened and called him HOME. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Avenue Cliffside Park, NJ at 9am thence to St. Michael's R.C. Church in Palisades Park, NJ where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am. The family will receive their friends at the Funeral Home on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4-8pm. Private Cremation to follow. To leave an online condolence or for additional information please visit www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com