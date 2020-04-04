|
Woodland Park - Gaetano Nunzio Turdo, 92, of Woodland Park, passed away on April 2, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. Gaetano was born in Santo Stefano di Camastra, Sicily, Italy on March 25, 1928 to the late Salvatore and Giuseppa (Tumminello) Turdo. He immigrated to the United States in 1966 with his daughter, worked to create a life for his family and sent for his wife and remaining children to join them in March of 1967. Gaetano worked for many years as a textile worked for dye houses in Paterson before his retirement. He had a great love for his family who will miss him dearly. Gaetano was the beloved husband of Providenza (Volpe) Turdo for 70 years; he was the cherished father of Pina Bartman and her husband Glen, Salvatore Turdo and his wife Sara, Michael Turdo and his wife Silvana, Dominic Turdo and his wife Heather, Maria Minardi and her husband Thomas and Thomas Turdo and his wife Enza; he was the adored grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all services will be private. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a future date. Memorial donations for Gaetano may be sent to, Tomorrow's Children's Fund, Hackensack University Medical Center, 30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601, to or to Food For the Poor Organization. More at http://www.santangelofuneral.com.