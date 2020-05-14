Gaetano "Guy" Sole
Emerson - Gaetano "Guy" Sole, 80, passed away after a brief illness on May 9, 2020.
Guy was born in Paterson, NJ, and maintained his no-nonsense city upbringing for the rest of his life. He was an All-State football player and proudly went on to serve in the United States Army. Guy was a contractor by trade and never stopped working, up until his death. He had strong opinions about virtually everything and would offer them, whether you liked it or not. He was right more times than his family would like to admit.
Guy was the beloved husband of 33 years to his wife Ann. Brother to Alfred and husband Rodrigo, father to Jeffrey and wife Susan, Mark & Peter, and step-father to Bruno DeMayo and wife Dina, and Michael DeMayo. He loved his six grandchildren Christopher, Caroline, Maxwell, Alexandra, Brianna and Samantha with all of his heart and was proud of each of them. He was predeceased by his parents Louis and Susan and son Peter. He loved his many nieces and nephews as if they were his own kids.
Guy loved a good meal, complaining about a bad one, spending time with his family and laughing. His unapologetic honesty and keen sense of humor brought an entire room to laughter and he was happiest seeing his family together. With his bold exterior came a man who was kind, warm, loyal and generous and would do anything to help his friends and family.
Although we were not ready for him to go, Guy decided it was time to "say goodbye to these nice people." You didn't have to know Guy for very long to realize he was truly one of a kind. Those who loved him will miss him immensely.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Sarcoma Research or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A Catholic mass in his memory will be held when we are all able to be together again.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 14 to May 17, 2020.