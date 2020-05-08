Gail A. Geresi
Gail A. Geresi

Oradell, NJ - Gail A. Geresi, 62, of Oradell formerly of Wyckoff passed away on May 5, 2020 at Holy Name Hospital surrounded by many nurses who cared for her. Born in Hackensack, N.J. Gail was a long time resident of Wyckoff before residing at Oradell Care One. Gail was employed at the Division of Child Protection and Permanency as Head Clerk in the Hackensack office for many years.

Gail is predeceased by her mother, Alice L. Geresi, her father, Louis Geresi and her brother-in-law Edmund W. (Chip)Tamar. She is survived by her sister, Linda G. Tamar, brother, Gary W. Geresi, niece Danielle N. Geresi and nephew, Christopher W. Geresi. Services entrusted to the Trinka Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave. Maywood, NJ. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. If you wish to make a donation in Gail's name please direct it to Holy Name Medical Center Foundation Covid 19 Fund. HelpHolyName.org. Would be appreciated. Arrangement by Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, Maywood, NJ. Visit trinkafaustini.com to leave online condolences.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Thank You.
