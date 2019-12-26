Services
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
(201) 438-7777
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Hasbrouck Hgts. - Gail Barilli, (nee Romaniak) 72 of Hasbrouck Hgts. Formerly of Wood-Ridge on

12/21/2019. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother to Robert S., Kevin and Jeffrey R. Barilli. Dear sister of Sandra Scully and the late Cathleen Romaniak.

Before retiring in 2004 Gail worked as a realtor for John Henson Realty Co in Hackensack. Gail was also a parishioner at Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Hgts. Funeral Monday 9:30am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass 10am at Corpus Christi R.C. Church. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 5-8pm
