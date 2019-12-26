|
Gail Barilli
Hasbrouck Hgts. - Gail Barilli, (nee Romaniak) 72 of Hasbrouck Hgts. Formerly of Wood-Ridge on
12/21/2019. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother to Robert S., Kevin and Jeffrey R. Barilli. Dear sister of Sandra Scully and the late Cathleen Romaniak.
Before retiring in 2004 Gail worked as a realtor for John Henson Realty Co in Hackensack. Gail was also a parishioner at Corpus Christi R.C. Church in Hasbrouck Hgts. Funeral Monday 9:30am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge. Mass 10am at Corpus Christi R.C. Church. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Sunday 5-8pm