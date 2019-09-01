|
Gail Barlow Spahn
Tenafly - Gail Barlow Spahn, known as "Gails" to her loved ones, passed away Friday August 23, 2019 at the age of 65. She was the mother of four children, the grandmother of five, and spent the last 8 months of her life with her beloved daughter Nicole, son Michael, grandson Nakia, and son-in-law Sid. Gail was a 1972 graduate of Tenafly High School and has spent many years as a resident of the town. She then moved to Bergenfield where she became very involved with her community. She served as a Board Member of the Police Athletic League (PAL) and for over 25 years, Gail was responsible for managing the snack stand. Through her work with the PAL, she helped organize the Family Fun Day and Christmas in the Park events that brought the community of Bergenfield closer together. When not volunteering, Gail worked in the Tenafly Board of Education, with close friends, and fostered the academic development of young children. She lived life to the fullest by traveling with her family. Gail had a unique talent to create wonderful pieces of art and bring about elegant parties for those in need. Her strength represents a great deal of her life being a breast cancer survivor and overcoming multiple sclerosis. Those touched by Gail's loving heart are invited to pay their respects on September 3rd from 4-8pm at the Barrett Funeral Home located at 148 Dean Dr, Tenafly, NJ 07670. On September 4th, services will be held promptly at 1pm following a celebration of life at the St. Thomas Armenian Church located at 174 Essex Dr, Tenafly, NJ 07670. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Bergen County Alternatives to Domestic Violence-ADV located at One Bergen County Plaza, 2nd floor, Hackensack, N.J. 07601. 201-336-7575. For more information visit www.barrettfuneralhome.net.