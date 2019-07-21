Services
Kamienski Funeral Home
207 Ray Street
Garfield, NJ 07026
(973) 779-1967
Gail Karwowski

Gail Karwowski Obituary
Gail Karwowski

Garfield - Gail Ann Karwowski, 65, a life-long resident of Garfield, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Gail earned her Bachelor of Arts from William Paterson University in 1975 and worked for Flaghouse Inc. in Hasbrouck Heights for 16 years, retiring in 2013. Gail was the beloved daughter of the late Walter B. Karwowski and Caroline (Kopec) Karwowski, loving sister of Frank Karwowski and his wife, Barbara, of Hackensack, and dear aunt of Kenneth Karwowski and his wife, Dana, and Jaime Karwowski and her partner, Bill. A private cremation was handled by the Kamienski Funeral Home and memorial donations in Gail's name to () would be kindly appreciated by her family.
