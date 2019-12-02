|
Gail M. Frisz
Northvale - Gail M. Frisz (nee Pirich), 68, of Northvale, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Cherished wife of Michael L. Frisz. Devoted mother of Michael J. and wife Mary of Staten Island and Keith R. of Melrose Park, IL. Proud grandmother of Ashley, Vincent, Gabriel and Amanda. Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.
Gail was a dedicated educator, having retired from Ridgefield Park High School where she was a teacher, guidance counselor, and later Director of Guidance. She cared for all of her students and their families and kept in touch for years after graduation. She was a member of the Northvale Board of Education and created the School Aged Child Care Program. Gail was an avid traveler; she enjoyed vacationing in areas all over the world. She especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren, who lovingly called her GiGi. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and dear friend, and will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10 AM at St. Anthony's RC Church, Northvale with interment to follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. Visiting hours are Thursday from 4-8 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
In lieu of flowers, donations in Gail's memory may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation at www.pkdcure.org
