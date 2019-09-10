|
|
Gail M. Orrok
Wayne - Gail M. Orrok, 68, of Wayne, died Saturday, September 7, 2019.
She is lovingly survived by her son, Derek Orrok and his wife Andrea; her brother, Joe Albertini and his wife JoEllen; her nieces and nephew, Eileen Blom, Julianne Serratelli, Lisa Blauvelt, and Rich Albertini; and her Goddaughter, Denise Minogue, her husband Thomas, and her children, Austin and Kyle.
A memorial Mass will be held 11 a,m, Wednesday, September 18 at Our Lady of Consolation RC Church, Wayne. Cremation is private.