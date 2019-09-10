Services
M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
781 Newark Pompton Turnpike
Pompton Plains, NJ 07444
(973) 831-1300
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Consolation RC Church
Wayne, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Orrok
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail M. Orrok

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gail M. Orrok Obituary
Gail M. Orrok

Wayne - Gail M. Orrok, 68, of Wayne, died Saturday, September 7, 2019.

She is lovingly survived by her son, Derek Orrok and his wife Andrea; her brother, Joe Albertini and his wife JoEllen; her nieces and nephew, Eileen Blom, Julianne Serratelli, Lisa Blauvelt, and Rich Albertini; and her Goddaughter, Denise Minogue, her husband Thomas, and her children, Austin and Kyle.

A memorial Mass will be held 11 a,m, Wednesday, September 18 at Our Lady of Consolation RC Church, Wayne. Cremation is private.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of M. John Scanlan Funeral Home
Download Now