Rochelle Park - Gail O'Brien-Jung, (nee Heck), 63, of Rochelle Park, formerly of Vernon, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019.

Cherished mother of Heather O'Brien and Keith O'Brien. Loving sister of Gary Heck and his wife Jeanne and Theresa Waxman and her husband Lester. Beloved aunt to Elisabeth D'Antonio and her husband Jay, Jason Heck, Steven Waxman and Amanda Waxman. Great Aunt to Nicholas and Vincent D'Antonio.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday May 15, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday May 16, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.

As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Gail 's memory may be made to The MS Society, 1 Kalisa Way Paramus, NJ 07652

