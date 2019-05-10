|
|
Galen Courtney Goodall
Pine Hill - Galen, of Pine Hill, NJ (formerly of Hackensack/Teaneck, NJ), departed this life on April 29, 2019.
Survived by the love of his life for nearly 60 years, Jacquelyn (nee Maultsby). Beloved father of Trent (deceased; Greta Goodall-Parker), Charles (Isabel) of CA, Nikisha of DE, Chad (deceased), Javin (Donnia) of GA and LaToya (Peter) of NJ. Loving brother of Lance (deceased; Georgette), Gilbert (Thelma) of NJ and Caren McKenzie of FL. Cherished Pop-Pop to Dijon, Alesa, Aaliyah, Trinity, Lydia, Dawson, Jeffrey and Jayla. Brother-in-law to Patricia Maultsby-Gray of NJ, Valerie Maultsby-Greene (deceased), Edward Maultsby of NY and Shea Maultsby of NJ. Also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on the 1st of June 2019 in Burlington County, NJ.