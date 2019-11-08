Services
A.K. Macagna Funeral Home - Cliffside Park
495 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-7100
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany RC Church,
Cliffside Park, NJ
Gardenia Tarabocchia Obituary
Gardenia Tarabocchia

Cliffside Park - TARABOCCHIA, Gardenia, (nee) Picinich, on November 7, 2019 of Cliffside Park, NJ, age 84. Gardenia was born in Susak, Croatia and came to the United States in 1961. She was a retired seamstress as well as a parishioner of Epiphany RC Church, Cliffside Park, NJ.

Beloved wife to the late Martino L. (2014). Devoted father to Dina and her husband John Tarabocchia, John and his wife Corina Tarabocchia, Lou and his wife Carmela Tarabocchia, Jackie and her husband Joseph Lencsak. Cherished grandmother to John Ryan and his wife Nicole Hough, Kevin and his wife Theresa Tarabocchia, Kyle, Louie, Riana, Jared, Angela, Ian, Katie, Jenelle, Christian, Nicholas, and Allison. Adored great-grandmother to Curtis and Lucy. Loving sister to Matea Mattessich, Marija Vudragovic and her husband Jovica. Gardenia is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 9:00 am thence to Epiphany RC Church, Cliffside Park, NJ, where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:00 am. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee, NJ. Visiting hours Monday 4-8 pm. www.akmacagnafuneralhome.com
