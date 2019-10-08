Services
Newbaker Funeral Home
200 Rte 94
Blairstown, NJ 07825
(908) 362-6341
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Newton
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church of Newton
Garfield Watkins Jones Jr.


1926 - 2019
Garfield Watkins Jones Jr. Obituary
Garfield Watkins Jones, Jr.

Fredon Twp. - Garfield Watkins Jones, Jr., 93 of Fredon Twp. passed away peacefully on Oct. 3 at the Veteran's Home in Paramus. Born in Scranton, PA in 1926 to Garfield, Sr. and Myrtle (Gill) Jones, Gar moved to Newton, NJ when he was 2. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 71 years, Jane Getman Jones., and his brother, James D. Jones. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Alice Jones of Newton, his daughter Mary Jane Santin and her husband Bob of Wyckoff, his daughter Joanne Merali, her husband, the late Zulfikar Merali of Howell Twp., by his son William Jones and his wife Fran of Paramus and by 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Gar graduated from Newton H.S and served in the army during WWII. After the war, Gar worked for G.W. Jones & Sons construction and helped build many homes in the Newton area. Gar then enrolled at Montclair State College where he was a music major. After graduation, he began a career as an instrumental music teacher. Gar taught at Blairstown, South Hunderdon Reg. H.S. and in the Jefferson, NJ public schools. Gar was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Newton where he was active in the choir and also arranged music for brass ensemble for which he played tuba. Gar was a past member and conductor of the Franklin, NJ Fireman's Band and a founding member of the Waldwick, NJ Community Band. He enjoyed summers in Maine where he played in the Bar Harbor Band. Gar loved his dear wife Jane, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. And he loved Music.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 10, 2019 in the First Presbyterian Church of Newton at 1 p.m. with a period of visitation prior, at the church from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will follow the church service at the Frankford Plains Cemetery, Frankford Twp.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Gar's memory to the music fund at the First Presbyterian Church, 54 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860.

Arrangements are under the direction of Newbaker Funeral Home, 200 Route 94, Blairstown, NJ 07825
