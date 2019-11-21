Services
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Garret George "Garry" Sinning

Garret George "Garry" Sinning Obituary
Garret George "Garry" Sinning

Hawthorne - Sinning, Garret George, "Garry", age, 79, of Hawthorne, on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born in Paterson, Garry was a lifelong resident of Hawthorne. A graduate of Muhlenberg College, Garry was the operator and owner of Dillistin Lumber Company in Paterson and then served as Director of Audio-Visual Aids for the County of Passaic until retirement. Garry was always dedicated to his hometown of Hawthorne. He served on the Hawthorne Borough Council for more than 21 years and on the Hawthorne Board of Education and Board of Recreation for many years prior. He served as a coach for Hawthorne baseball and served as Secretary for the Hawthorne Baseball Association. He was a coach for Hawthorne Girls Basketball and the Glen Rock Middle School. He was also a member of the Hawthorne Elks Club and was a volunteer for the American Brittany Rescue Club.

For more than 50 years, Garry was the beloved husband of Bernice (nee: Recchione) Sinning. Loving father of Dr. Joseph Sinning and his wife Debra of Cheshire, CT and David Sinning and his wife Lisa of New Providence, NJ. Dear grandfather of Matthew, Jason, and Stephen Sinning. Brother of John Sinning and his wife Joan, Richard Sinning, Marybeth Sinning-Poole and the late Robert Sinning (1974). Garry is also survived by his loving niece Jane Richter and her husband Mark, and several other nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 10am on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Ave., Hawthorne. Entombment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-6pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Hawthorne Ambulance Corps or to the American Brittany Rescue, Attn: Jake Fund. (www.browningforshay.com)
- ADVERTISEMENT -