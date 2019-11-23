Services
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
(973) 779-1967
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
Funeral
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Kamienski Funeral Home
106 Locust Avenue
Wallington, NJ 07057
Funeral Mass
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Cathedral
Passaic, NJ
Green Brook - Garrit "Butch" Dennis Kardash, 76, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. Garrit was born in Passaic, grew up in Garfield and moved to Wayne, eventually settling in Green Brook. Garrit worked at Kardash Trucking. He was a parishioner of Ss. Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Passaic and his passions in life included his 57' Chevy, horses, dogs and bike riding. Garrit always looked forward to coming home on weekends from his developmental center for 35 years. He loved spending time with his beloved cousins and their children. Garrit was the devoted son of the late Peter G. and Helen (Nitus) Kardash; devoted brother of Daniel Kardash and his partner Helen Fecko Greer and many loving cousins. He leaves behind his loving brother and caregiver and a host of cousins and friends who cared about him very much. He was loved by all and will be fondly remembered. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation today from 2-5 and 7-9 PM at the Kamienski Funeral Home, 106 Locust Avenue, Wallington, and the funeral at 9 AM tomorrow. The Funeral Mass will begin at 10 AM at Ss. Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Passaic and the interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Russian Orthodox Cemetery in Saddle Brook. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.kamienskifh.com
