Garry Cerino
Haledon - age 64, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Mr. Cerino was born in Paterson and lived in Haledon. He was a volunteer fireman and a Special Police Officer there. Mr. Cerino was employed by UPS in Secaucus, and for the last 17 years by FedEx in Mahwah. He was an avid golfer and a NY Jets fan. He also enjoyed boating and fishing. Mr. Cerino is survived by his beloved mother Marie (Ruyzam) Cerino; Lynda (Taylor) Cerino; his loving children, Carrie Ann and her husband Aleksej Romanov, Ashley and her fiancé Stuart Morgan, and Bryan Cerino; his devoted brothers, Michael and his wife Nicole, and Barry and his wife Linda; four cherished granddaughters, Kara, Kyli, Kaylee and Isabella. He was predeceased by his father, Norman and sister, Karen Chiappa. Friends are invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2-5 P.M. and the prayer service at 3:30p.m. at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to , 400 Morris Ave Ste. 251, Denville, NJ 07853, www.alznj.org